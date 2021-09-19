Hopes are high that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob may be able to avoid the turbulence of his predecessor. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s political ceasefire shows early signs of promise. How long will it last?
- Under a new pact PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob will introduce term limits and restructure parliament in return for the opposition Pakatan Harapan offering support for the 2022 budget
- The aim is to provide the government breathing space as it navigates the Covid-19 crisis. The early signs are good, experts say, but the PM shouldn’t expect a ‘free ride’
Topic | Malaysia
