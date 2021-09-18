Soviet-era fortifications in the disputed islands known in Japan as the Northern Territories but in Russia as the Southern Kurils. Photo: AFP
Is Russia stirring memories of Japanese war crimes to get close to China?
- A Moscow-sponsored international conference to re-examine the 1949 war crime trials of 12 men from Japan’s notorious biowarfare Unit 731 has angered Japanese conservatives
- They accuse Moscow of playing up the atrocities to forge a stronger alliance with Beijing and enhance Russia’s claim to the disputed Northern Territories/Southern Kuril Islands
Topic | Japan
