Plaintiffs of the case photographed outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court on September 9, 2021. Photo: Handout via AFP
Malaysian mums urge PM to take a stand as children’s citizenship continue being in limbo

  • A group last week won a landmark legal fight to allow women to pass on their nationality to their children, in a move that was welcomed across the political spectrum
  • But the battle is not over, after government officials appealed against the verdict, leaving parents and activists calling for PM Ismail Sabri to ‘do the right thing’

Norman Goh
Updated: 1:16pm, 20 Sep, 2021

