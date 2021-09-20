The Indian Navy's indigenously built, diesel-electric, Scorpene attack submarine at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai. Photo: Xinhua The Indian Navy's indigenously built, diesel-electric, Scorpene attack submarine at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai. Photo: Xinhua
The Indian Navy's indigenously built, diesel-electric, Scorpene attack submarine at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai. Photo: Xinhua
Defence
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Aukus fallout: for years, US told India it couldn’t share nuclear submarine technology. ‘And now this ...’

  • Deal between Australia, the US and Britain to share nuclear-powered submarine technology has some in India asking why it hasn’t been granted similar access to US technology
  • But some point out that India, which leases nuclear subs from Russia, stands to benefit from Aukus as it appears aimed at countering China in the region

Topic |   Defence
Pranay Sharma
Pranay Sharma

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Indian Navy's indigenously built, diesel-electric, Scorpene attack submarine at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai. Photo: Xinhua The Indian Navy's indigenously built, diesel-electric, Scorpene attack submarine at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai. Photo: Xinhua
The Indian Navy's indigenously built, diesel-electric, Scorpene attack submarine at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE