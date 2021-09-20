Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media on September 19 following France’s decision to recall its ambassadors to Canberra and Washington. Photo: EPA
‘Not a defence alliance’: Australia looks to assuage Asean’s concerns over Aukus nuclear subs deal
- Canberra’s envoy to the Southeast Asian bloc says the arrangement will not change Australia’s commitment to Asean-led regional infrastructure
- His comments come after Malaysia and Indonesia laid out worries about a potential nuclear arms race, with an analyst warning of China’s response
Topic | Australia
