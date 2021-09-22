Nepalese Gurkha soldiers at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, in Britain. Photo: AFP
Britain and India want Gurkha women to fight in their armies. Nepal’s not so sure
- The coronavirus is only the latest problem to befall plans by both countries to enlist Nepali women into the elite regiments
- While some argue the policy could be an economic boost for Nepal and a victory for equality, the public is increasingly asking whether young Nepalis – whatever their gender – should be fighting other countries’ battles
