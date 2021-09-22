Pakistani rescuers attend to people injured in a suspected suicide bomb attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu Dam in Kohistan. Photo: EPA Pakistani rescuers attend to people injured in a suspected suicide bomb attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu Dam in Kohistan. Photo: EPA
Pakistani rescuers attend to people injured in a suspected suicide bomb attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu Dam in Kohistan. Photo: EPA
Afghanistan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Pakistan enlists Afghan Taliban to rein in group accused of bombing Chinese dam workers

  • Backchannel talks are aimed at containing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan insurgents, following Islamabad’s controversial offer of amnesty
  • The TTP has claimed responsibility for over 70 terrorist attacks in Pakistan since the US withdrawal, raising security fears that led to both the New Zealand and England cricket teams cancelling matches

Topic |   Afghanistan
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 7:12pm, 22 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistani rescuers attend to people injured in a suspected suicide bomb attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu Dam in Kohistan. Photo: EPA Pakistani rescuers attend to people injured in a suspected suicide bomb attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu Dam in Kohistan. Photo: EPA
Pakistani rescuers attend to people injured in a suspected suicide bomb attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu Dam in Kohistan. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE