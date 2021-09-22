Pakistani rescuers attend to people injured in a suspected suicide bomb attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu Dam in Kohistan. Photo: EPA
Pakistan enlists Afghan Taliban to rein in group accused of bombing Chinese dam workers
- Backchannel talks are aimed at containing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan insurgents, following Islamabad’s controversial offer of amnesty
- The TTP has claimed responsibility for over 70 terrorist attacks in Pakistan since the US withdrawal, raising security fears that led to both the New Zealand and England cricket teams cancelling matches
Topic | Afghanistan
