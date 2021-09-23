Isis fighters parade in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armored vehicle in 2014. Groups linked to Isis and al-Qaeda are seen as among the most serious terror threats in Southeast Asia. Photo: AP
From Malaysia to the Philippines, what are the most serious terror threats in Southeast Asia 20 years after 9/11?
- In Indonesia and the southern Philippines, security agencies are most concerned by groups linked to al-Qaeda and Isis
- In Malaysia, however, an official has warned that religious and ethnically motivated violent extremism is the most significant danger the country faces
Topic | Terrorism
