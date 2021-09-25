China’s J-20 stealth fighter entered service in 2017. Photo: 81.cn China’s J-20 stealth fighter entered service in 2017. Photo: 81.cn
South China Sea aerial arms race catches Southeast Asia off guard

  • Aukus pact focused minds on possibility of naval arms race, but bigger story may be in the skies, where Chinese fighters have buzzed edges of Malaysian airspace
  • Most countries in the region are ill-prepared to take on China. Vietnam and Singapore might stand a chance, but Malaysia and the Philippines need modernisation

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 7:49am, 25 Sep, 2021

