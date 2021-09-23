Pyongyang has carried out six nuclear tests and numerous missile launches since 2006. Photo: AP Pyongyang has carried out six nuclear tests and numerous missile launches since 2006. Photo: AP
Pyongyang has carried out six nuclear tests and numerous missile launches since 2006. Photo: AP
North Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As South Korea, US discuss ‘creative’ ways to engage with Pyongyang, does Moon have a shot at ending the Korean war?

  • Chung Eui-yong and his American counterpart Antony Blinken held talks amid a renewed focus on the North’s nuclear capabilities
  • Their meeting came as the South Korean president repeated his calls to formally end the 1950-53 conflict, which is technically ongoing

Topic |   North Korea
John Power
John Power

Updated: 5:45pm, 23 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pyongyang has carried out six nuclear tests and numerous missile launches since 2006. Photo: AP Pyongyang has carried out six nuclear tests and numerous missile launches since 2006. Photo: AP
Pyongyang has carried out six nuclear tests and numerous missile launches since 2006. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE