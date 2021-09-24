Kim Yo-jong says the North is willing to resume talks if the South is “careful about its future language”. Photo: AP Kim Yo-jong says the North is willing to resume talks if the South is “careful about its future language”. Photo: AP
North Korea
North Korea open to closer ties with Seoul, formal end to Korean war is ‘admirable idea’: Kim Yo-jong

  • Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister says a formal end to the 1950-53 conflict is on the cards if South Korea, US drop ‘double-dealing attitudes’ over the North’s ‘right to self defence’
  • Analysts say the announcements are a sign Pyongyang wants Seoul to persuade Washington to soften its stance on denuclearisation and sanctions

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 4:00pm, 24 Sep, 2021

