People in Marina Bay, Singapore, pass a sign put up to encourage Social distancing. Photo: Reuters
Singapore reimposes restrictions in latest speed bump for ‘living with Covid’ plan
- Starting on Monday, diners will be limited to groups of two, and employers must allow staff to work from home if possible
- The health minister said while the government was keen to relax rules as part of its blueprint, it did not want more deaths to be the price of reopening
