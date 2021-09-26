Philimon Basumatary was trafficked to Kashmir and sold as a domestic worker. Photo: Handout Philimon Basumatary was trafficked to Kashmir and sold as a domestic worker. Photo: Handout
Trafficked from Assam to Kashmir: how Indian youths are forced to work in a conflict zone

  • The story of a young man sold as a domestic servant reveals a silent, thriving nexus of modern slavery in Srinagar, the Kashmiri capital
  • The territorial dispute between India and Pakistan dominates coverage and lives in the region, overshadowing other issues such as human trafficking

Topic |   Human trafficking
Adil Rashid
Updated: 10:00am, 26 Sep, 2021

