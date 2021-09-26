Tyres burn at the Din Daeng intersection as pro-democracy protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: DPA Tyres burn at the Din Daeng intersection as pro-democracy protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: DPA
Tyres burn at the Din Daeng intersection as pro-democracy protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: DPA
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Thailand protests: it’s youths vs police at Bangkok’s Din Daeng neighbourhood

  • Young protesters have converged on the working-class area every night for the past seven weeks, taking on the authorities amid clouds of tear gas
  • They are motivated by anger at the government, and boredom amid online school and job losses as Covid-19 continues to take its toll

Topic |   Thailand
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 1:30pm, 26 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tyres burn at the Din Daeng intersection as pro-democracy protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: DPA Tyres burn at the Din Daeng intersection as pro-democracy protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: DPA
Tyres burn at the Din Daeng intersection as pro-democracy protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE