Indonesian President Joko Widodo looks at a model of a high-speed train which will connect Jakarta to Bandung. File photo: AP Indonesian President Joko Widodo looks at a model of a high-speed train which will connect Jakarta to Bandung. File photo: AP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo looks at a model of a high-speed train which will connect Jakarta to Bandung. File photo: AP
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Indonesia’s plan to build mega railway with China and Japan raises debt trap fears

  • The Indonesian government wants to include China in another multibillion-dollar railway initially only earmarked for Japan
  • But the proposed Jakarta-Bandung-Surabaya railway project could lead to a debt trap, analysts say, while Indonesia’s ties with long-time investor Japan could also weaken

Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 12:50pm, 25 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo looks at a model of a high-speed train which will connect Jakarta to Bandung. File photo: AP Indonesian President Joko Widodo looks at a model of a high-speed train which will connect Jakarta to Bandung. File photo: AP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo looks at a model of a high-speed train which will connect Jakarta to Bandung. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE