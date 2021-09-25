Indonesian President Joko Widodo looks at a model of a high-speed train which will connect Jakarta to Bandung. File photo: AP
Indonesia’s plan to build mega railway with China and Japan raises debt trap fears
- The Indonesian government wants to include China in another multibillion-dollar railway initially only earmarked for Japan
- But the proposed Jakarta-Bandung-Surabaya railway project could lead to a debt trap, analysts say, while Indonesia’s ties with long-time investor Japan could also weaken
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo looks at a model of a high-speed train which will connect Jakarta to Bandung. File photo: AP