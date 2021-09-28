Samsung microchips on display in Seoul, South Korea. Japan is a major supplier of the materials used to make the computer chips that run most devices. Photo: AP
Japan strengthens hold on semiconductor raw materials amid global chip shortage
- The country’s tech firms are consolidating their grip on the components and chemicals vital for the manufacture of the most advanced chips
- This gives Japanese manufacturers an advantage at a time of deepening US-China rivalry and geopolitical concerns facing other producers such as Taiwan and South Korea
