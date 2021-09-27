Analysts say there is the possibility of talks between the four countries taking place in Beijing during the Games. Photo: Getty Images Analysts say there is the possibility of talks between the four countries taking place in Beijing during the Games. Photo: Getty Images
Analysts say there is the possibility of talks between the four countries taking place in Beijing during the Games. Photo: Getty Images
Will Kim’s sister’s olive branch to Seoul herald a four-nation summit with US, China at the Beijing Winter Olympics?

  • Analysts say the powerful Kim Yo-jong is floating a trial balloon to see if Pyongyang can resume dialogue with Washington through Seoul
  • South Korean leader Moon Jae-in is keen on a summit between the Koreas, the US, and China as part of his reunification goal

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 9:33pm, 27 Sep, 2021

