People watch the news at a station in Seoul after it was reported that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on September 28. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea, US envoys to meet after North Korea’s latest missile test

  • Seoul’s top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk spoke on the phone with the US special representative Sung Kim, and agreed to meet him in Jakarta on Thursday
  • This came after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea, giving mixed signals over its recent statements about improving inter-Korean relations

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 9:15pm, 28 Sep, 2021

