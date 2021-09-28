People watch the news at a station in Seoul after it was reported that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on September 28. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea, US envoys to meet after North Korea’s latest missile test
- Seoul’s top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk spoke on the phone with the US special representative Sung Kim, and agreed to meet him in Jakarta on Thursday
- This came after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea, giving mixed signals over its recent statements about improving inter-Korean relations
Topic | North Korea
