Fumio Kishida (R) won a run-off to become the LDP’s new chief. Photo: Reuters
Fumio Kishida elected as new leader of Japan’s ruling LDP
- Kishida, who defeated vaccine minister Taro Kono, is set to become Japan’s next prime minister because the party holds a parliamentary majority
- The ex-foreign minister faces the task of rebuilding the Covid-hit economy and will have to confront threats from North Korea and China
Topic | Japan
