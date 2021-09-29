Fumio Kishida (R) won a run-off to become the LDP’s new chief. Photo: Reuters Fumio Kishida (R) won a run-off to become the LDP’s new chief. Photo: Reuters
Fumio Kishida elected as new leader of Japan’s ruling LDP

  • Kishida, who defeated vaccine minister Taro Kono, is set to become Japan’s next prime minister because the party holds a parliamentary majority
  • The ex-foreign minister faces the task of rebuilding the Covid-hit economy and will have to confront threats from North Korea and China

Agencies

Updated: 2:50pm, 29 Sep, 2021

