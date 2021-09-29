The Aukus pact will see the US, Britain and Australia share nuclear submarine technology. Photo: Handout
Aukus won’t spark Asian arms race: US Ambassador to Indonesia
- Sung Kim plays down regional concerns over the nuclear submarine pact between the US, UK and Australia, saying it is ‘not directed at any particular country’
- Intervention follows statements of concern from Indonesia and Malaysia, amid fears among Asean countries that the defence pact – widely seen as countering China – will force them to take sides
