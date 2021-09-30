The American missile destroyer USS Barry transits through the Taiwan Strait on September 17. Photo: US Navy The American missile destroyer USS Barry transits through the Taiwan Strait on September 17. Photo: US Navy
The American missile destroyer USS Barry transits through the Taiwan Strait on September 17. Photo: US Navy
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan unprepared for Taiwan crisis fallout if China pursues ‘military reunification’ route: ex-navy chief

  • Yoji Koda, who retired from the Maritime Self-Defence Forces in 2008, says Japanese policymakers and people should prepare for conflict between the US and China in the Taiwan Strait
  • His comments come as Fumio Kishida was elected to lead Japan’s ruling LDP party, making him prime minister. Tokyo’s outspokenness on Taipei has soured relations with Beijing

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:00pm, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The American missile destroyer USS Barry transits through the Taiwan Strait on September 17. Photo: US Navy The American missile destroyer USS Barry transits through the Taiwan Strait on September 17. Photo: US Navy
The American missile destroyer USS Barry transits through the Taiwan Strait on September 17. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE