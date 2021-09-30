The American missile destroyer USS Barry transits through the Taiwan Strait on September 17. Photo: US Navy
Japan unprepared for Taiwan crisis fallout if China pursues ‘military reunification’ route: ex-navy chief
- Yoji Koda, who retired from the Maritime Self-Defence Forces in 2008, says Japanese policymakers and people should prepare for conflict between the US and China in the Taiwan Strait
- His comments come as Fumio Kishida was elected to lead Japan’s ruling LDP party, making him prime minister. Tokyo’s outspokenness on Taipei has soured relations with Beijing
