Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly in New York. Photo: AP
Pakistan fears US is targeting its China links as it seeks to settle scores from Afghanistan
- After the fall of Kabul, Washington no longer needs Islamabad. Indeed, it is still smarting from Pakistan’s harbouring of the Taliban
- This leaves plans to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into Afghanistan vulnerable, not least because Beijing has its own doubts about its ‘iron-clad’ ally
Topic | Afghanistan
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly in New York. Photo: AP