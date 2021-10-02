Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly in New York. Photo: AP Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly in New York. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
Pakistan fears US is targeting its China links as it seeks to settle scores from Afghanistan

  • After the fall of Kabul, Washington no longer needs Islamabad. Indeed, it is still smarting from Pakistan’s harbouring of the Taliban
  • This leaves plans to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into Afghanistan vulnerable, not least because Beijing has its own doubts about its ‘iron-clad’ ally

Tom Hussain
Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Oct, 2021

