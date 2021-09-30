Philippine Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana on a visit to the Pentagon on September 10. Photo: AP
China tried to get Philippines to drop review of US defence pact, defence chief says
- Delfin Lorenzana says a former Chinese envoy to Manila in 2018 said any attempt to revise the Mutual Defence Treaty would be seen by Beijing as an attempt to contain its rise
- The Philippines is keen to amend the MDT to make clear the extent to which the US would protect and defend its ally should it be attacked
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana on a visit to the Pentagon on September 10. Photo: AP