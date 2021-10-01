North Korea test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA North Korea test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
North Korea
North Korea’s missile tests fuel nuclear weapons talk among Seoul, Tokyo conservatives

  • Worries over Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal have been buoyed by uncertainties over Washington’s security commitments to the region and China’s rise
  • A report by ex-presidential adviser Moon Chung-in says Tokyo and Seoul should improve relations as part of avoiding a ‘nuclear domino’ effect in the region

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 12:05pm, 1 Oct, 2021

