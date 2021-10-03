Heo Kyung-young claims the ability to levitate. Photo: Handout
South Korea’s next president? Meet Heo Kyung-young, the ‘levitating’ mystic who claims an IQ of 430 and is offering voters US$85,000
- Heo Kyung-young not only claims to be able to levitate and work miracles, he’s hoping to be elected the next president of South Korea
- His eye-popping claims have made him the subject of ridicule, but his more down-to-earth targeting of corrupt politicians and the infamous Suneung college entrance exam have fans calling him a saviour of the working class
Topic | South Korea
