Houses burn in Thantlang town, Chin State, Myanmar, after being shelled by the military with heavy artillery. Photo: EPA
Tortured, executed, shot: a junta’s way of death in post-coup Myanmar
- As the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres warns the window for action is closing, experts liken the alleged atrocities of Min Aung Hlaing’s forces to those of Islamic State
- In three recent alleged mass murders that have been pieced together by This Week in Asia, a preacher, a doctor and students were among the victims
Topic | Myanmar
