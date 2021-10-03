Billboards and banners featuring political elites such as Puan Maharani have proliferated across Indonesia. Photo: Twitter Billboards and banners featuring political elites such as Puan Maharani have proliferated across Indonesia. Photo: Twitter
Billboards and banners featuring political elites such as Puan Maharani have proliferated across Indonesia. Photo: Twitter
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Larger than life: will billboards help decide Indonesia’s next president?

  • Puan Maharani and Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, both scions of political dynasties, are among the potential candidates in the 2024 election
  • Their visages have been plastered across the country, but they face stiff competition from regional leaders who earned their stripes battling Covid-19

Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 12:00pm, 3 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Billboards and banners featuring political elites such as Puan Maharani have proliferated across Indonesia. Photo: Twitter Billboards and banners featuring political elites such as Puan Maharani have proliferated across Indonesia. Photo: Twitter
Billboards and banners featuring political elites such as Puan Maharani have proliferated across Indonesia. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE