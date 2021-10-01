Senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao gets in a car on his way to file his candidacy to run for president. Photo: DPA
In the Philippines, Pacquiao files bid for presidency as spectre of violence looms over 2022 election
- The senator, newly retired from the boxing ring, has fallen out with President Duterte – whose vice-presidential run has sparked a constitutional debate
- An analyst expects both excitement and violence from next year’s polls, with Duterte threatening to call in the army should fighting break out
Topic | The Philippines
Senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao gets in a car on his way to file his candidacy to run for president. Photo: DPA