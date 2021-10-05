Yoon later admitted he should have erased the inscription before appearing on television. Photo: YouTube screenshot Yoon later admitted he should have erased the inscription before appearing on television. Photo: YouTube screenshot
In South Korea, Chinese character on presidential hopeful’s palm creates stir over superstitions as race heats up

  • Yoon Seok-youl of the People Power Party raised eyebrows after appearing on TV with the Chinese character for “king” on his left palm
  • Fortune-telling and believing in superstitions remain part of South Korean culture though an analyst says voters don’t want to see this in politics

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 7:00am, 5 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
