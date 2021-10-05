A Chinese coastguard ship sails along Whitsun Reef in the Spratly Islands in April. Malaysian officials have also complained about Chinese coastguard vessels loitering around the South Luconia Shoals off Sarawak. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via EPA-EFE
Malaysia summons Chinese envoy for second time since June, over vessels in South China Sea
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says ambassador Ouyang Yujing was summoned on Monday to ‘protest’ the presence of Chinese ships in its exclusive economic zone
- Kuala Lumpur has long sought to keep ties with its biggest trading partner on an even keel, despite tense episodes in the waters off Sabah and Sarawak
