Singapore
Singapore’s Foreign Interference law: what does it cover and who does it target?

  • The government didn’t specify sources of foreign meddling, but examples it gave include actions of a US envoy in Singapore and events matching alleged Chinese-linked activities overseas
  • Chinese-American academic Huang Jing was expelled in 2017 for being an agent of foreign influence, but there was no formal confirmation of who he was working for

Dewey SimKok Xinghui
Dewey Sim and Kok Xinghui

Updated: 1:56pm, 5 Oct, 2021

