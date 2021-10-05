Indian army soldiers near a mountain pass connecting Srinagar to Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: AFP
China-India border: New Delhi redirects Pakistan-facing troops, tanks before 13th round of LAC talks
- In the run-up to the meeting, both India and China have ramped up deployments along their 3,488km shared border
- Experts say it signals New Delhi’s ongoing shift in posture towards Beijing, from defensive to offensive, even as the two sides say they want to ease tensions
Topic | China-India border dispute
Indian army soldiers near a mountain pass connecting Srinagar to Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: AFP