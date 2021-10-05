Indian army soldiers near a mountain pass connecting Srinagar to Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: AFP Indian army soldiers near a mountain pass connecting Srinagar to Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: AFP
China-India border: New Delhi redirects Pakistan-facing troops, tanks before 13th round of LAC talks

  • In the run-up to the meeting, both India and China have ramped up deployments along their 3,488km shared border
  • Experts say it signals New Delhi’s ongoing shift in posture towards Beijing, from defensive to offensive, even as the two sides say they want to ease tensions

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Pranay Sharma
Pranay Sharma in New Delhi

Updated: 10:32pm, 5 Oct, 2021

