A preacher on TikTok and a politician on Facebook spark concerns over Malaysia’s racial divide

  • Two social media controversies have highlighted concerns over growing intolerance in the multiracial country
  • In one, the preacher Syakir Nasoha accuses Buddhists, Hindus and Dayaks of killing Muslims. In the other, Bersatu politician Borhanuddin Che Rahim uses a derogatory term to describe a badminton player of ethnic Indian descent

Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 9:30am, 6 Oct, 2021

Malaysia is a multiracial country. File photo
