Malaysia is a multiracial country. File photo
A preacher on TikTok and a politician on Facebook spark concerns over Malaysia’s racial divide
- Two social media controversies have highlighted concerns over growing intolerance in the multiracial country
- In one, the preacher Syakir Nasoha accuses Buddhists, Hindus and Dayaks of killing Muslims. In the other, Bersatu politician Borhanuddin Che Rahim uses a derogatory term to describe a badminton player of ethnic Indian descent
Topic | Malaysia
