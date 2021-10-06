A Japanese Soryu-class diesel-electric submarine of the sort thought to have taken part in the joint naval drills with Britain. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force/Handout via Reuters A Japanese Soryu-class diesel-electric submarine of the sort thought to have taken part in the joint naval drills with Britain. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force/Handout via Reuters
First Japan-UK submarine warfare exercise held with China in its sights

  • First-of-its kind joint exercise in Japanese waters saw two nations put each other’s navies through their paces in service of a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’
  • Japan’s experience of tracking Soviet vessels during Cold War helps it monitor ‘threat posed by China’s growing submarine capabilities’, an analyst said

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 7:33pm, 6 Oct, 2021

