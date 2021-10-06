Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr, son of the former Philippine dictator, is to run for president. Photo: AFP
Philippine dictator’s son Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr runs for president, sparking anger from his father’s victims
- This is Marcos Jnr’s first tilt at the presidency and may represent his only chance as his mother Imelda – said to be the family’s real centre of political power – is 93
- He is yet to announce a running mate after his first pick, President Rodrigo Duterte, dropped out. He denies a tandem deal with Sara Duterte and says ‘we’ll see’ about a triple-Bong ticket with Senator Christopher Go
