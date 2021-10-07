Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan is seen during a signing ceremony at the US State Department. He said the city state does not have ‘undue anxieties’ over the new Aukus alliance. Photo: AFP
Singapore hopes Aukus pact contributes to regional peace and stability amid US-China rivalry
- Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the US is engaging more with Southeast Asian countries but they do not want to be forced to take sides
- He also told a forum that China wanted to be treated as an equal superpower and Washington should not expect Beijing to become more like itself
Topic | Aukus alliance
Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan is seen during a signing ceremony at the US State Department. He said the city state does not have ‘undue anxieties’ over the new Aukus alliance. Photo: AFP