Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo files her certificate of candidacy for president in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: EPA
Robredo to battle Marcos for Philippine presidency, as supporters liken her to Corazon Aquino
- Just 24 hours after the son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos entered the presidential race, his arch-rival Leni Robredo announces she is ready ‘to battle’
- Supporters are likening her to the former president Corazon Aquino, who restored democracy after Marcos Snr
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo files her certificate of candidacy for president in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: EPA