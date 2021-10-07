Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo files her certificate of candidacy for president in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: EPA Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo files her certificate of candidacy for president in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: EPA
Robredo to battle Marcos for Philippine presidency, as supporters liken her to Corazon Aquino

  • Just 24 hours after the son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos entered the presidential race, his arch-rival Leni Robredo announces she is ready ‘to battle’
  • Supporters are likening her to the former president Corazon Aquino, who restored democracy after Marcos Snr

Raissa Robles
Updated: 9:55pm, 7 Oct, 2021

