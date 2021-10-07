A Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system in Red Square, Moscow. Photo: Xinhua A Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system in Red Square, Moscow. Photo: Xinhua
A Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system in Red Square, Moscow. Photo: Xinhua
This Week in Asia /  Politics

With eye on China, US thinks twice about sanctioning India for Russian missile system

  • Days after Biden talked of ‘stronger, closer, tighter’ ties, visiting Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman indicates Washington might reconsider its tough stance on New Delhi’s US$5.5 billion deal for the S-400 Triumf system
  • The US may have concluded that upsetting a friend crucial to its plans in the Indo-Pacific was not worth the risk at a time when its Aukus alliance and messy exit from Afghanistan were already proving controversial

Topic |   US-India relations
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 11:40pm, 7 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system in Red Square, Moscow. Photo: Xinhua A Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system in Red Square, Moscow. Photo: Xinhua
A Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system in Red Square, Moscow. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE