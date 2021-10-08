Video footage shows the anal acupuncturist Lee Byeong-hwan, circled, at Yoon’s first campaign outing in June.
South Korean presidential debate hits rock bottom as Yoon Seok-youl probed over anal acupuncturist and Rasputin-like preacher
- Yoon Seok-youl, the main opposition People Power Party’s front-runner to fight next year’s election, faces growing questions about his alleged reliance on superstitious practices
- The latest questions surround his links to the unlicensed anal acupuncturist Lee Byeong-hwan and the mysterious Rasputin-like preacher Cheongong
Topic | South Korea
