Is China the ‘Country X’ Singapore’s foreign interference law dare not name? ‘There are no angels in this game’, Shanmugam says
- Critics widely assume the Fica act, which has drawn flak for its extensive powers and broad wording, is aimed at Beijing’s cyberespionage activities, but the home affairs minister points out Western powers like the US are no strangers to meddling
- ‘Naming and shaming’ is a ‘nuclear option’ that Singapore is best to avoid with some countries or it risks too high a political cost, experts say. Even so, calling out the US is a sign of a relationship with ‘a certain resilience’
