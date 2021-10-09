Could Philippine boxing icon and Senator Manny Pacquiao knock out more established political rivals from the presidential race? Photo: Xinhua Could Philippine boxing icon and Senator Manny Pacquiao knock out more established political rivals from the presidential race? Photo: Xinhua
Philippine presidential election: who’s running, who’s favourite and what’s their China policy?

  • The deadline to enter has passed and hats have been thrown into the ring by Panfilo Lacson, Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, Isko Moreno, Manny Pacquiao, Ronald dela Rosa, and Leni Robredo
  • Sara Duterte hasn’t officially entered, but may use the same loophole her father Rodrigo did last time round. She’s the public’s favourite, a recent poll suggests, but Pacquio’s fanbase packs a punch and so might internet bots

Alan Robles
Updated: 12:05am, 9 Oct, 2021

