A sign to encourage social distancing in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore to open travel corridors with US, UK, six other ‘living with Covid’ nations

  • In major easing of travel restrictions, Singapore will open travel corridors with the US, UK, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Canada and Denmark
  • Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in televised speech predicts current record wave of cases will take up to six months to stabilise

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 1:18pm, 9 Oct, 2021

A sign to encourage social distancing in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
