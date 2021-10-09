A sign to encourage social distancing in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore to open travel corridors with US, UK, six other ‘living with Covid’ nations
- In major easing of travel restrictions, Singapore will open travel corridors with the US, UK, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Canada and Denmark
- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in televised speech predicts current record wave of cases will take up to six months to stabilise
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A sign to encourage social distancing in Singapore. Photo: Reuters