Shophouses and skyscrapers in the central business district of Singapore. The country’s new law against foreign interference has caused concern among local rights groups and activists. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s anti-foreign interference law will ‘substantially narrow’ civic space, rights groups say
- Fica will allow Singapore to ‘expand curtailment of civil freedoms to the detriment of its people’, said 11 groups including Access Now, Human Rights Watch and Article 19
- The government said the law was an urgent necessity given increasing cases of foreign meddling in countries’ local affairs, especially via the internet
