Chushul village in India's Ladakh region. Many residents in this and other border villages want to be moved because of the escalating tensions with China. Photo: Kamran Yousuf
India-China border conflict: Ladakh villagers want to be relocated as they are ‘living in fear’

  • Herders have lost grazing lands and feel unsafe as China and India build up troops and infrastructure in the disputed Himalayan region
  • Despite Indian government plans to build bunkers like it has on its Kashmir border, villagers are demanding land and shelter somewhere else

Aakash Hassan
Updated: 5:45pm, 13 Oct, 2021

