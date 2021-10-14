Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr. Photo: Reuters
Asean risks credibility if Myanmar junta chief attends summit: Philippine foreign secretary Locsin
- Locsin has warned that the bloc will lose its standing as a ‘real regional organisation’ if it allows coup leader Min Aung Hlaing to join a virtual summit later this month
- Speaking at an online event, he also welcomed the Aukus pact between Australia, Britain, and the US as it ‘strengthens deterrence’ in the region
