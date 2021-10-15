Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference on October 14. Photo: AP
PM Kishida tells voters only LDP can keep Japan safe from security threats, ahead of October 31 poll
- China’s military assertiveness and nuclear-armed North Korea are Japan’s main causes of concern
- He also plans to double defence spending to some US$100 billion to appeal to conservatives, even though most voters are worried about Covid-19 and the economy
