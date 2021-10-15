The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City returns to the US Naval Base in Guam. Photo: AP The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City returns to the US Naval Base in Guam. Photo: AP
US should give Australia access to operations in Singapore, Guam, Philippines: report

  • A new report by Australia’s former consul general in Honolulu calls for greater integration with US forces under a ‘collective deterrence strategy’ aimed at China’s rise
  • The suggestion follows the formation of the AUKUS alliance, which includes the two countries and Britain, and will see Australia gain access to nuclear submarine technology

John Power
Updated: 5:52pm, 15 Oct, 2021

