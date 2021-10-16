23:20
Talking Post: Kevin Rudd unpacks the risk of war between China and the US with Yonden Lhatoo
Australia-China ties are frayed, but Canberra’s softening relations with Southeast Asia more of a worry: former PM Rudd
- Rudd says Canberra has put more emphasis on collaboration with the US amid Beijing’s rise than on engagement with its regional neighbours
- This needs to be stepped up, he says, noting that ‘the fulcrum of Australia’s long-term strategic interests in Southeast Asia’ is its relationship with Indonesia
Topic | Australia
