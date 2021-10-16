23:20

Talking Post: Kevin Rudd unpacks the risk of war between China and the US with Yonden Lhatoo

Talking Post: Kevin Rudd unpacks the risk of war between China and the US with Yonden Lhatoo

Australia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Australia-China ties are frayed, but Canberra’s softening relations with Southeast Asia more of a worry: former PM Rudd

  • Rudd says Canberra has put more emphasis on collaboration with the US amid Beijing’s rise than on engagement with its regional neighbours
  • This needs to be stepped up, he says, noting that ‘the fulcrum of Australia’s long-term strategic interests in Southeast Asia’ is its relationship with Indonesia

Topic |   Australia
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 10:35am, 16 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP

23:20

Talking Post: Kevin Rudd unpacks the risk of war between China and the US with Yonden Lhatoo

Talking Post: Kevin Rudd unpacks the risk of war between China and the US with Yonden Lhatoo

READ FULL ARTICLE