Protesters hold portraits of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay. File photo: AP Protesters hold portraits of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay. File photo: AP
Protesters hold portraits of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay. File photo: AP
Myanmar
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Analysis |
Asean excluding Myanmar junta chief from summit a ‘breakthrough’, say analysts

  • Instead, ‘non-political representative’ should be invited to the event later this month, says bloc’s chair, Brunei
  • Questions remain over how Min Aung Hlaing could react to snub, and who will attend in his place

Topic |   Myanmar
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 7:39pm, 16 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters hold portraits of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay. File photo: AP Protesters hold portraits of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay. File photo: AP
Protesters hold portraits of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE