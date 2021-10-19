A Chinese Navy Kunming-class destroyer sails near Japan on October 18, 2021. Photo: Japan Self-Defence Forces via Reuters A Chinese Navy Kunming-class destroyer sails near Japan on October 18, 2021. Photo: Japan Self-Defence Forces via Reuters
A Chinese Navy Kunming-class destroyer sails near Japan on October 18, 2021. Photo: Japan Self-Defence Forces via Reuters
Chinese, Russian navies jointly traverse Japan strait regarded as high seas after military drill

  • Chinese and Russian vessels have for the first time jointly sailed through the Tsugaru Strait in between Japan’s Honshu and Hokkaido islands
  • The strait is an international waterway due to a Cold War-era decision to allow US ships carrying nuclear weapons to pass through without violating Japan’s non-nuclear position

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 3:55pm, 19 Oct, 2021

